The World After Overbooking

Why do you think you usually have to wait so much to see a doctor, even when you have an appointment? It is because doctors routinely overbook.

You can think of a doctor’s appointment as being a free option. You call up, give your patient number, and are assigned a slot when the doctor sees you. If you choose to see the doctor at that time, you get the doctor’s services, and then pay for the service. If you choose to not turn up, the doctor’s time in that slot is essentially wasted, since there is nobody else to see then. The doctor doesn’t get compensated for this as well.

In order to not waste their time, thus, doctors routinely overbook patients. If the average patient takes fifteen minutes to see, they give appointments once every ten minutes, in the hope of building up a buffer so that their time is not wasted. This way they protect their incomes, and customers pay for this in terms of long waiting hours.

Now, in the aftermath of the covid crisis, this will need to change. People won’t want to spend long hours in a closed waiting room with scores of other sick people. In an ideal world, doctors will want to not let two of their patients even see each other, since that could mean increased disease transmission.

In the inimitable words of Ravishastri, “something’s got to give”.

One way could be for doctors to simply up their fees and give out appointments at intervals that better reflect the time taken per patient. The problem with this is that there are reputation costs to upping fee per patient, and doctors simply aren’t conditioned to unexpected breaks between patients. Moreover, lower number of slots might mean appointments not being available for several days together, and higher cancellations as well, both problems that doctors want to avoid.

As someone with a background in financial derivatives, there is one obvious thing to tackle – the free option being given to patients in terms of the appointment. What if you were to charge people for making appointments?

Now, taking credit card details at the time of booking is not efficient. However, assuming that most patients a doctor sees are “repeat patients”, just keeping track of who didn’t turn up for appointments can be used to charge them extra on the next visit (this needs to have been made clear in advance, at the time of making the appointment).

My take is that even if this appointment booking cost is trivial (say 5% of the session fee), people are bound to take the appointments more seriously. And when people take their appointments more seriously, the amount of buffer built in by doctors in their schedules can be reduced. Which means they can give out appointments at more realistic intervals. Which also means their income overall is protected, while still maintaining social distancing among patients.

I remember modelling this way back when I was working in air cargo pricing. There again, free options abound. I remember building this model that showed that charging a nominal fee for the options could result in a much lower fee for charging the actual cargo. A sort of win-win for customers and airlines alike. Needless to say, I was the only ex-derivatives guy around and it proved to be a really hard sell everywhere.

However, the concept remains. When options that have hitherto been free get monetised, it will lead to a win-win situation and significantly superior experience for all parties involved. The only caveat is that the option pricing should be implemented in a manner with as little friction as possible, else transaction costs can overwhelm the efficiency gains.

